Air traffic in Belgium suspended

Air traffic to and from Belgium will be suspended at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. Bulgarian time) today due to strike actions by employees of the air traffic control company "Skyes", the Belgian news agency Belga reported, quoted by BTA.

A spontaneous strike by air traffic controllers last night has already led to serious disruptions in air transport. At Charleroi Airport, 30 passenger flights were canceled, and at Liege Airport, around 40 cargo flights were affected.

From "Skyes" confirmed that air traffic will be suspended again this afternoon.

At Brussels Airport, around 25 departing flights were delayed by between one and two hours. Two planes bound for Zaventem Airport were diverted to other airports.

Disturbances were also reported in DHL cargo operations at Brussels Airport.

The reason for the protests is the dissatisfaction of employees with the conditions under which the new digital control tower in Namur is to be put into operation.

From next year, the center is to take over remote air traffic control for the control towers at Liège and Charleroi airports, centralizing their operations.