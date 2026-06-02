Iran has left the negotiations! Israel and Hezbollah do not stop with the air strikes

The strikes in southern Lebanon continued, although Israel and Hezbollah accepted the US plan for a partial ceasefire, the BBC reported.

US President Donald Trump said that after talking with the two sides, they had agreed to a halt to the strikes. Previously, Iran warned that Israel's actions in Lebanon threaten the current ceasefire in Iran.

Beirut says that Hezbollah has agreed to stop attacks on Israel, and Israel - not to attack the Lebanese capital. However, Israel will continue operations in southern Lebanon, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He warned that attacks on Beirut would continue "if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians."

Despite ceasefire plans, attacks from both sides continued overnight.

Hezbollah attacked Israeli tanks near two villages in northern Israel, and the army said it had intercepted two shells from Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Either way, Israel struck several southern areas, including a major explosion in the town of Debin, the Lebanese news agency reported. Earlier, Israel also attacked "terrorist targets" in southern Beirut in response to Hezbollah attacks.

According to Iran, Israel's actions are in violation of a truce between Iran and the United States. According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the country accepts the agreement as valid for all fronts, including Lebanon.

We recall that yesterday Iran suspended indirect peace talks with the United States after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier ordered the army to enter deeper into Lebanon against Hezbollah. This was reported by "Reuters", referring to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

Washington is trying to distinguish between the two fronts of the war - Iran and Lebanon. On Sunday, an official American source told the BBC that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had offered Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun a de-escalation plan.

On April 8, Iran and the United States announced a temporary ceasefire, and according to Tehran, the deal also applied to military operations in Lebanon. Israel's interpretation turned out to be the opposite - the army launched strikes on various parts of Lebanon, which became one of the deadliest days in the country's history - 350 deaths and over 1,100 injuries, according to the International Crisis Group. On April 16, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, which Israel perceived as a capitulation to Tehran's interpretation of April 8, the International Crisis Group wrote.

Tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz escalated over the weekend. Washington reported that it had struck enemy military targets, while Tehran claimed to have responded by striking a US base in Kuwait. Against this background, Trump has repeatedly stated that the two sides are approaching a permanent ceasefire, but such a ceasefire has not yet been officially concluded.