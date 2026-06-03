Southampton riots over shocking police treatment of dying teenager VIDEO

Riots broke out on the English Grass in Southampton on Tuesday night following an escalation of public anger over the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Novak.

Tensions rose sharply after a police bodycam video was released in the media a day earlier, showing the shocking treatment of law enforcement officers towards the dying teenager.

In December 2025, 18-year-old Polish-British finance student Henry Nowak was stabbed 5 times with a 21-centimeter traditional Sikh dagger by 23-year-old Vikrum Digwa.

At the crime scene, the murderer Digwa - born in England to a family of Indian origin - lies to the police that he was the victim of a racist attack by Novak. The arriving police trust Digwa. Although the bleeding Novak says: “I've been stabbed“ and “I can't breathe“, the police reply: “I don't think you are, my friend“. They handcuff him and arrest him for assault. Shortly thereafter, he loses consciousness and dies.

On June 1, Vikrum Digva was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years parole. His mother was also found guilty of concealing the weapon. Immediately after the verdict, police released the camera footage. The officers' behavior sparked a national outcry and accusations of double standards on the part of the police.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he felt sick watching the footage. He told the BBC that he had "serious questions about the police" after the footage is published.

Last night, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station to demand accountability. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was among the crowd, calling for retribution and accusing the police of anti-white racism.

The demonstrators marched towards the Portsmouth and St Denis neighborhoods, near the scene of the murder and the perpetrator's home. The clashes: The situation quickly turned violent against riot police. Masked individuals threw bricks, glass bottles, flares, chairs and bicycles at officers.

Large bins were set on fire and pushed into the police cordons. The police were forced to retreat several times under the pressure of the thrown objects.

Authorities used shields, batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd, and a police helicopter patrolled the city. Local shops closed early for security reasons.