BBC: Sofia believes the drone that exploded was Ukrainian

Bulgaria's Defense Ministry said that the drone, loaded with explosives, which crashed near a key gas pipeline near the Bulgarian-Romanian border, was of the type widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the BBC commented.

The drone entered Bulgaria from Romania shortly after 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and fell not far from the village of Kardam, near the border, in a field of sunflowers. An explosion was heard.

A kilometer from the crash site, on Bulgarian territory, is the compressor station of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which runs from Turkey to Ukraine.

No material damage or injuries to residents were noted, Bulgarian authorities said.

Ukraine assured: It did not intentionally direct a drone towards Bulgaria and promised to clarify the circumstances

At the moment, there is no reason to believe that the incident was intentional, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense said.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense said that it had found no evidence that the drone was intentionally directed towards Bulgaria.

After the drone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is about to stir up a diplomatic scandal with the Ukrainian ambassador

According to News.bg, Olesya Ilashchuk is in Kiev, where she is participating in organized long-standing events "Women in Diplomacy and Art"

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the border violation was not promptly registered in either Romania or Bulgaria, and promised to strengthen airspace surveillance.