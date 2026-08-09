Tehran Speaks: We Have New Conditions for Opening the Strait of Hormuz, Including an End to Threats from Donald Trump

Iran has set new conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz, including a demand that the US never again make threats against the Islamic Republic, Iranian state media reported, quoted by BTA.

According to a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Washington must also definitively end the war against the country and its regional allies.

The Council is the highest decision-making body in the field of national security in Iran. It is headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and operates under the supervision of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement, quoted by the government-friendly Press TV, also demands that the United States end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw its forces from the region, fully compensate Iran for damages caused during the war, lift sanctions and release frozen Iranian assets.

Tehran said it would not back down from these demands and that the United States must show a real change in its behavior.

The statement comes amid a statement by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said that the current conditions provide the best opportunity for Iran to seek an agreement with the United States.

Iran has previously set the same conditions, but then they were part of its demands for a broader and lasting agreement with Washington, which to include Iran's nuclear program. Now Tehran is making them a condition for a deal aimed specifically at restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent days, Iran and the United States have said that an agreement to restore free shipping through the strategically important waterway could soon be reached. Tehran says it is in direct talks with Oman on the terms under which ships can pass through the blocked strait. Iran and Oman say a deal is "close."