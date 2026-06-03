Poroshenko: Ukraine must seize the opportunity and end the war right now

Ukraine must make huge efforts and seize the current opportunity to end the conflict with Russia “right now”, former Ukrainian president and leader of the “European Solidarity” party Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Kyiv Post.

“We must definitely make huge efforts to seize the current opportunity and stop the war right now. By “right now” I do not mean within three years, not next March, but as soon as possible. To do this, we need a plan, focus, determination and reliable partners,” he said.

Poroshenko also stressed that Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States must be at the negotiating table. He added that negotiations should begin when the conflict is “at least stopped, if not completely stopped.”

As for what Ukraine needs to live “in security and confidence,” Poroshenko answered briefly: “Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.”

On June 2, the Russian president’s press secretary said that negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict remain on hold, but Moscow maintains contacts with Washington through existing channels. Putin had previously said: “Some contacts, I won’t hide it, are maintained. But there are no negotiations,” he said.

In May, Putin said that the Ukrainian conflict was coming to an end. “I think it’s coming to an end, but it’s still a serious issue,” he said during a press conference on May 9. U.S. President Donald Trump later expressed a similar view.