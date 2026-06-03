The economies of Western European countries, particularly Germany, are facing "collapse" due to the rejection of Russian energy products. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, News.bg reported.

He noted that these countries are aware of this.

According to him, Europe has lost 3 trillion euros by rejecting Russian energy exports - one of the measures imposed on the Eurasian country due to its military campaign in Ukraine.

In addition, Dmitriev claims that the difficult economic situation related to the energy crisis has led to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's "lowest approval rating in the history of German chancellors."

He confirmed that he will meet with a representative of the German far-right populist party "Alternative for Germany" during the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.