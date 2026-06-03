Rubio confirms: Trump will attend NATO summit in Turkey in July

US President Donald Trump will participate in the NATO summit in Turkey in July, confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The news comes amid doubts about whether the American leader will attend, after he has sharply criticized the allies in the alliance in recent weeks, BTA reports.

During a congressional hearing, Rubio said that despite his disappointment with some partners, Trump will be in Ankara for the summit.

„The United States remains a NATO ally and we will be in Turkey to discuss all these issues. The president will personally attend the meeting of the alliance's heads of state and government, Rubio said.

According to him, Trump's main dissatisfaction is related to the refusal of some member states to provide access to their military bases to the United States during the crisis with Iran.

Several NATO countries have refused to provide direct support to the American military campaign against Iran, including by providing airspace for American aircraft or participating in naval operations to ensure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly attacked the alliance, calling it a "paper tiger" and even threatening to withdraw the United States from NATO. He accused European allies of relying on American security guarantees but not providing sufficient support to Washington and Israel in the conflict with Iran.

The 36th NATO summit will be held on July 7 and 8 at the “Beştepe“ presidential complex in Ankara.