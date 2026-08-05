Czech Republic will not accept Ukrainian men fleeing mobilization

Temporary protection in the Czech Republic for Ukrainian men of military age will now be tied to confirmation of their military status, the news agency reports NEXTA

The decision comes in the context of increased pressure from Kiev on European partners to return conscripts to the country.

Change in admission rules

According to an official statement from the Czech Ministry of the Interior, Ukrainian men between the ages of 23 and 60 who apply for the first time will not be able to receive temporary protection status without confirming their military registration through the official mobile application “Reserv+“.

Who it applies to: Newcomer candidates only.

Newcomer candidates only. Who does NOT apply: Citizens who already have valid temporary protection in the country.

Citizens who already have valid temporary protection in the country. What is required: Proof of fulfilled military obligations to Ukraine.

This step by the Czech Republic is part of a broader European-wide initiative. According to the European Media Network Euractiv, the European Commission and the Member States have agreed to extend the protection scheme until March 2028, but explicitly exclude men who have left Ukraine illegally or are avoiding mobilization.

The Czech Republic and the EU's position

The Czech Republic is one of the countries with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita in the EU. Although the country does not have the right to unilaterally terminate the pan-European protection mechanism entirely, it is tightening its national legislation.

Official Kiev explicitly requested these restrictions from Brussels to support the country's defense needs, reports DW

Economic and legal consequences

The domestic political debate in Prague remains tense. According to publications on the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent and Ukrainska Pravda, the new rules aim to close the "doors" for men who have crossed the border illegally, without harming the Czech economy, which relies heavily on already integrated Ukrainian workers.

The new measures come into effect immediately for all new applications for residence in the Czech Republic.