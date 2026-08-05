CNN: US has used up 80% of THAAD missiles and Patriot stockpiles

The United States is facing an unprecedented national security crisis after intense military action depleted a critical part of its air defenses.

According to a new report from military sources to CNN, the interceptor arsenal has fallen to “dangerously low levels“, limiting Washington's ability to respond to another large-scale conflict.

The numbers of the crisis: THAAD and Patriot running low

Data from internal Pentagon assessments and independent analyses by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reveal the scale of the depletion:

80% of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles have already been launched, leaving the US's global ballistic missile defense capability seriously compromised.

About 50% of the Patriot stockpile has been used up in ongoing air and missile engagements.

Nearly half of the Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as the ATACMS and PrSM tactical systems, are also almost completely exhausted by the US military.

According to a CNN publication (edition.cnn.com/2026/08/04/politics/us-iran-key-missile-interceptors-low), the shortage became a key factor in the decision of the Donald Trump administration to cancel additional air strikes last weekend after the Persian Gulf allies expressed strong concerns about retaliatory fire that could not be neutralized.

Years to restore production

Military analysts are alarming that the modern US defense industry does not have the capacity to rapid re-equipment. The Pentagon currently receives an average of only 20 new Patriot missiles and 15 Tomahawk missiles per month. According to experts at CSIS (csis.org), restoring THAAD stockpiles to pre-conflict levels will take at least three years.

The strategic risk is shifting beyond the Middle East. Senior generals on the Joint Chiefs of Staff have privately warned that exposing the missile shield leaves the United States extremely vulnerable to a potential escalation with China in the Indo-Pacific or new threats from North Korea and Russia.

Despite the crisis reports, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told the media that the country has “fully sufficient munitions to meet the president's strategic objectives“, and the Pentagon has already signed emergency contracts to accelerate rocket engine production.