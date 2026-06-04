The Wall Street Journal: Trump may resume full-scale military action against Iran if American service members are killed

US President Donald Trump considers it possible to resume full-scale military action against Iran if American service members are killed in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to them, the American leader has privately told aides that if American service members are killed as a result of Iranian actions, Washington may abandon the ceasefire. The publication notes that this statement shows the White House's willingness to tolerate minor skirmishes for weeks or even months in order to avoid a larger conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, Trump said that negotiations between Washington and Tehran were proceeding successfully and an agreement could be reached as early as this weekend.

The Washington administration will not insist on the introduction of a $ 250 bill with the image of the current US President Donald Trump unless Congress approves the measure, Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced.

“We will comply with the law“, assured the Senate Finance Minister.

Besant confirmed in late May that his department was developing the design of the bill. As he noted then, its introduction into circulation would require a legislative change. The secretary also said that "no living person can appear on U.S. currency at this time." He added that a bill to change that requirement is currently being considered in the House of Representatives.

The U.S. Treasury Department is promoting the idea of creating a $250 bill featuring the current president. If that happens, Trump would be the first person in 150 years to appear on a dollar bill while still alive.