Clashes in Argentina: Five injured in protest

Serious riots and violent clashes broke out in front of the Senate building in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. During a large-scale protest against the new private property bill, physical clashes broke out between demonstrators and law enforcement. According to initial reports from local rescue services and media, at least five people were injured, including three police officers and two protesters, and dozens were arrested.

Escalation of tensions in Buenos Aires

Thousands of citizens, mobilized by leftist movements and unions, gathered in the “Congress“ square despite the bad and stormy weather. The protest is against the draft law "Inviolability of Private Property", introduced by the libertarian government of President Javier Millay.

Towards the end of the demonstration, the situation escalated sharply. Groups of protesters began throwing stones, bottles and fireworks at the police. In response, riot police took action to disperse the crowd, using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Why are people protesting in Argentina?

The opposition, unions and environmental organizations claim that the reform poses a serious risk of "colonization and fragmentation of the homeland". The main concerns are related to:

Optimization and facilitation of procedures for forced removal from properties (evacuation).

Change of the rules for the use of agricultural land in rural areas.

Limiting the state's ability to acquire property.

Although the Milley government made concessions in the Senate and removed the controversial point that would have raised the limit on the sale of land to foreigners from 15% to 25%, the demonstrators remained in the streets with slogans "The homeland is not for sale". According to data from the University of Buenos Aires, nearly 5% of the country's territory is already foreign property, and in some key regions rich in water and minerals, this limit has long been exceeded.

The government, for its part, defends the reform with the argument that it will create a stable legal framework necessary to attract foreign investment and revive the economy.