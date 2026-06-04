Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza, there are casualties

At least eight people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza early this morning, a Civil Defense official in the Palestinian territory said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Three casualties were reported yesterday in such attacks amid the lack of progress in talks to further implement the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement "Hamas".

The Civil Defense official told AFP that five and two people were killed respectively in two separate Israeli strikes on apartments in Gaza City. A third attack killed one person in a house in the Ash Shati refugee camp in the same city. At least 15 people have been killed in these attacks.

More than 900 people, including several leaders of the Hamas military wing, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to take control of 70% of the territory in the strip, up from 60% now.