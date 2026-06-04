The West and the US approach Armenia with their logic of "to take and plunder", they need the rare earth resources of this country, said in an interview with TASS, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, BTA reported.

She drew attention to the different opinions on the relations between Russia and Armenia. "We may continue to deceive ourselves, or we may look reality in the eye and see what is actually happening", she pointed out.

"The logic of the "take, plunder, appropriate, humiliate and destroy" approach of the West, unfortunately, is alive and they are applying it, including in the Caucasus", Zakharova is convinced. As an example, she cited the recent visit to Armenia of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"He did not conclude international treaties that are binding on both sides - no, otherwise it would be equal. Some declarative documents were signed, but there is an obvious, as they say, trend towards resource-intensive and rare-earth spheres, which are of great interest to the United States of America," Zakharova pointed out.