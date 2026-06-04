EU secures emergency supplies of experimental hantavirus drug

The first doses of an experimental antiviral drug for treating hantavirus infection have been sent to France, Spain and the Netherlands, the European Commission announced today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

Amid the lack of specific treatment for hantavirus infection, the European Medicines Agency has identified favipiravir as the best candidate for use in clinical trials or protocols for so-called compassionate or merciful use, the Commission said in a statement.

The Japanese company “Fujifilm Toyama Chemical“ has donated 1,400 favipiravir tablets ordered by France, Spain and the Netherlands.

The EU will launch emergency procurement procedures to secure more doses if more cases of hantavirus infection are confirmed in the coming weeks.

So far, 13 people have tested positive for hantavirus infection linked to the cruise ship outbreak. They are receiving treatment in the Netherlands, France and Spain, as well as in Switzerland, the United States and South Africa.

The World Health Organization estimates that up to 100,000 people are infected with the rodent-borne hantavirus each year. The infection has the potential to be fatal depending on the specific strain, although it is not easily transmitted from person to person.

Three people have died since the cruise ship outbreak was discovered.