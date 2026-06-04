Russia said that it does not see any signs that Europe can offer "reasonable and constructive" ideas for negotiations on Ukraine, Focus reports.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, quoted by TASS.

According to him, Europe is not part of potential trilateral negotiation formats, as it takes a "hostile and destructive position" towards Russia.

Galuzin stressed that if European countries have constructive proposals, they should present them, but so far "there are no signs" for such readiness.

He also commented on the 2022 negotiations, stating that they came close to a mutually acceptable agreement, which, according to him, was terminated at the initiative of Great Britain and its then Prime Minister.