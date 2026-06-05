Russia reported 123 downed Ukrainian drones overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian drones last night over various regions of the country, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the ministry, the drones were shot down between 8:00 p.m. on June 4 and 7:00 a.m. on June 5.

According to the Russian side, the attacks were directed against the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Orel and Tula regions, the Moscow region, the annexed Crimea, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that Russian air defenses had destroyed another drone aimed at the capital. Earlier, authorities reported two other drones shot down on the way to Moscow.

There is currently no information about damage or casualties as a result of the attacks.