Turkey bans smoking on four famous beaches in Antalya

A decision by the governorship of the Turkish Antalya province today (June 5) completely bans smoking on the beaches popular with tourists “Lara“, “Belek“, “Çamyuva“ and “Beach Park“, reports CNN Turk. The measure is part of a new initiative to reduce pollution along Turkey's Mediterranean coast, called “Blue Mediterranean“ (Mavi Akdeniz İnisiyatifi), BTA reported.

The measure is backed by a draft law by the Turkish Health Ministry, which aims to expand smoke-free zones to all public places in Turkey. This bill, which aims to eliminate the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces and is about to be finalized with the input of the relevant institutions, aims to completely stop the sale of tobacco products within Turkey's borders by January 1, 2040.

Commenting on the new ban, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin emphasized that it is also related to the upcoming COP31 climate conference, which will be held in Antalya this year. “COP31 is one of the largest international organizations in the world. Hosting this event is a great honor, but also a great responsibility. We created the “Blue Mediterranean” initiative with the aim of protecting the sea. Our vision is clear: the sea in Antalya should always be clean. "Our city receives more than 25 million visitors every year," said Şahin.

For now, the measure will only be applied to the beaches in question, with the number of smoke-free coastal areas in Turkey expected to increase in the future.