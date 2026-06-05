Zelensky offered Putin a personal meeting, Russia responded by launching missiles and drones

Russian bombing killed three people last night in various regions of Ukraine, local authorities reported, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for a ceasefire, reported Agence France-Presse, reported BTA.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a total of two missiles and 216 long-range drones were launched from Russia overnight, specifying that 198 drones were shot down.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that a total of 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including over the Moscow region, but not over the St. Petersburg region, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address participants of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum today forum.

A Russian drone attack killed one person in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, and 16 others were injured in a strike in Zaporizhia, the heads of the military administrations in Kherson and Zaporizhia region said, quoted by Agence France-Presse and Ukrinform.

The victim in Kherson was a 75-year-old man who died from his wounds after the attack, which occurred at 10:48 p.m. local (and Bulgarian) time yesterday, the head of the Kherson military administration, Yaroslav Shanko, said on the Telegram platform.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhia continues to grow. People are still seeking medical help. "There are currently 16 casualties," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration.

Fedorov said a nine-year-old girl was among the wounded, and one person was killed.

The Russian attack damaged a multi-storey residential building in the city of Zaporizhia.

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone and artillery attack killed a woman in Pavlograd, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Gandzha, said.

The bombings and attacks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a direct meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in an open letter published last night on the Ukrainian presidency's website.