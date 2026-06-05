The war waged by Russia against Ukraine is becoming a threat to countries on the eastern border of the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a drone hit the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta today, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Our solidarity with every member state exposed to these threats is absolute", von der Leyen stressed in Aix.

A naval drone of a type used in the war in neighboring Ukraine blew itself up in Constanta near an oil terminal. There were no injuries in the incident, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, that the drone that exploded was Ukrainian.

"Any attempt to link these drones, directly or indirectly, to Russia and to attribute responsibility for this incident to it is unfounded," the diplomatic mission added in a statement on Telegram.