Fears of escalation with Moscow! US cancels sale of Tomahawk missiles to NATO countries

The Pentagon is likely to cancel the plan to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Germany due to concerns that Russia will perceive it as an escalation. This is another step in the large-scale retreat of the US from its commitments to NATO, writes Politico, quoted by Focus.

According to two European and one American official, Washington fears that the deployment of precision missiles in the center of Europe could provoke a response from Moscow. Any decision to cancel the agreement, concluded during the Biden administration, will leave Berlin without weapons that German leaders consider critically needed.

The second factor is the depletion of American stocks. The United States used up thousands of Tomahawk and Patriot missiles in the early weeks of the war with Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress that rebuilding the stockpile would take “months and years“.

The cancellation of Tomahawk deliveries is part of a broader withdrawal by Washington from allies in the spring. The Pentagon canceled the deployment of 5,000 American troops to Germany; reductions in fighter jets, drones and marine units in the region were announced; NATO's top commander, General Grinkiewicz, said that Europe “can and must take responsibility for its own defense“.