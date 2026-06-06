Trump: Iranians are strong and proud, a good deal takes time

US President Donald Trump noted the "strength and pride" of the Iranians in their negotiations with Washington.

In an interview with NBC News, the US leader was asked why Tehran had not yet agreed to the US conditions. "They are strong, they are proud", Trump replied.

The US leader expressed confidence that Iran would eventually agree to a deal, but "it will take some time".

Trump believes that "acting quickly" in resolving the conflict with Tehran.

When asked why, contrary to his promises, he failed to reach a good nuclear deal with Iran, he replied: “It takes years. I act very quickly“, he said. “The Vietnam War lasted 19 years, but for me it's been three months“, Trump replied.

According to Trump, Iran retains approximately 21-22% of the missile arsenal it had before the US military operation.

“They still have a certain number of missiles and drones. If we talk about percentages, maybe 21-22% of the missiles - that's a lot of missiles, but not like in our first attack“, he said.