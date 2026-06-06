The UK reacted sharply to calls by US Vice President JD Vance for "righteous anger" in response to the murder of student Henry Novak and to the words of the American politician that the "massive invasion of migrants" was to blame for what happened, PA Media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The unusual statement prompted a comment from "Downing Street", from which it criticized "people who are trying to interfere in our (British) democracy and want to foment division on our streets" in relation to the "Novak" case.

"In recent days we have seen how various people have tried to interfere in our (British democracy) and to sow division on our streets. The Novak family is grieving. They have said that they do not want his death to be used to fuel further division, hatred and tension. Let us respect their wishes", said a British government spokesman. "Our policy is to bring people together even in the most appalling circumstances. This is who we are as a country. ”

The 18-year-old student was handcuffed by police officers who ignored his words that he had been stabbed to death in front of them after his killer, Vikrum Digwa, told them that he had been the victim of a racist attack.

In another intervention by the administration of US President Donald Trump in the murder case, Vance said: "Henry Novak died the same way civilizations die: abandoned, shackled by authorities who neither believed nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit.

"His murder is as tragic as it is outrageous. He should still be with us, and he would have been, if the last few generations of European elites had opposed the policy of nihilism and the massive invasion of migrants, many of whom hate the West and the people who love it."

Vance said that the response to Novak's death should be "righteous anger."

The call came after the riots in Southampton on Thursday night near the place where Novak was killed.

Before Vance, the US State Department also commented on the case, speaking of "double policing standards."

The department, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated: "The ideologized approach and double policing standards are clear symptoms of civilizational decline. This must be rejected by the entire West. The United States offers its condolences to the family of Henry Novak and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.

"Downing Street" denied "British police are applying double standards anywhere in the country".

Digwa was given a life sentence, of which he must serve at least 21 years before he can apply for a commutation. He was found guilty of stabbing Novak with a 21-centimeter ceremonial knife, which he carried as an attribute associated with his Sikh religion.

The British Police Ethics Office is currently investigating the actions of the Hampshire police in the "Novak" case.