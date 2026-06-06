Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike targeting their military vehicle

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli strike targeting their military vehicle on the Hardali-Nabatia road in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The Lebanese army avoids intervening in clashes between "Hezbollah" and Israel and is not involved in the current conflict, the agency notes.

Israeli soldiers also killed a seven-month-old Palestinian boy last night after opening fire on his parents' car in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Sam Fahd Abu Haykal was killed in the evening and his parents were wounded as they traveled in the Tel Rumeida area, south of Hebron, according to the ministry. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the baby was wounded after being hit in the jaw by the same bullet that wounded his mother. He later died of his wounds. The father, Fahd Abdul Aziz Abu Haykal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, was shot in the hand.

The family was traveling from Bethlehem to Hebron to visit relatives when the soldiers opened fire, the agency reported. The baby's funeral is expected later today.

The Israeli army said last night that soldiers fired at a car they said was speeding towards them in the Hebron area. The soldiers returned fire with single shots, wounding three Palestinians who were taken for treatment. The army said an initial investigation had determined that the injured were unarmed civilians and said the situation was under investigation.