Eight injured in shooting at Ohio street festival

Several people were shot in an incident at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, CNN reported.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. The area of the incident includes the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, near the city's arboretum.

Official reports confirm “multiple injuries“. According to City Councilor Teresa Morris, at least 8 people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. Witnesses described the ensuing panic as complete chaos, with people lying down or running for cover.

The attacker or attackers are still being sought by law enforcement. Police have cordoned off a large perimeter and are urging residents to avoid the area of Delaware and Robinwood Avenues.

The popular annual two-day festival, held in the city's historic district, was canceled immediately after the shooting and is unlikely to resume on Sunday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement condemning the violence and stressing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families.