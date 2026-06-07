Russian woman dies in car hit by suicide drone near Belgorod

A woman died when a Ukrainian FPV drone (sabotage) attacked a car in the village of Blizhneye, in Russia's Belgorod region, the regional task force reported.

Her husband received multiple wounds and was hospitalized at Belgorod Hospital No. 2.

In addition, in the village of Yasnie Zori, the cabin of a truck was damaged in a drone attack. Damage was also recorded in the Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky districts.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that a total of 95 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russian territory last night and morning.

A civilian was injured today after a Ukrainian drone attacked a commercial facility in the city of Prokhorovka, Belgorod region. A truck caught fire at the scene, and the man was injured by the blast wave. Another man was injured in an attack in the city of Valuyki. Rakityansky district: In the village of Russkaya Berezovka, a man was injured by an FPV drone. He had to be provided with emergency medical care.

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that a 12-year-old girl was injured, whose car was hit by shrapnel from a drone strike in the village of Oktyabrsky. The girl has injuries to her eyes, forearm and legs.

Local authorities and media reported that a woman was injured as a result of a drone strike on an apartment building in the Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems in the region have shot down or jammed a record number of devices - a total of 121 drones.

The situation in the border areas remains highly tense, with local authorities urging citizens to limit their movement in private cars in areas close to the border.