The ruling party in Kosovo won the parliamentary elections, but will not have a majority

The “Self-Determination“ movement of Prime Minister Albin Kurti won the latest early parliamentary elections in Kosovo.

According to preliminary exit poll data cited by the Klan Kosova television channel, the ruling party won the vote with 42.3%, without reaching an absolute majority, which requires 61 deputies in the 120-seat parliament.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) of Bedri Hamza takes second place as the main opposition force with 21.6%. The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) of Lumir Abdijiku (with the participation of Vjosa Osmani on the list) ranks third with 17.3%. The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo is fourth with 6.8%.

The Serbian List traditionally wins the majority of the 10 guaranteed seats for the ethnic Serb minority.

After regular elections in February 2025 and subsequent snap elections in December 2025, the parliament failed to gather a quorum of 80 deputies in March 2026 to elect a new head of state. This led to the dissolution of the legislature and the convening of the current vote.

„Self-Determination“ will have to find a compromise with some of the Albanian opposition parties, since the election of a president requires the consent of at least one large opposition faction to avoid a new institutional blockage. Voters in Kosovo are showing great fatigue from the constant political crises. The main demands of the citizens are aimed at economic stability, higher wages, price control and unfreezing of key European funds for the country.