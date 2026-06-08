The parliamentary elections in Armenia ended with a convincing victory for the ruling pro-European party “Civil Contract“ of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) and exit polls, the party wins a majority, which will allow it to form an independent government. Voter turnout in the country reached 58.97%.

The results of the vote, according to preliminary data, indicate a victory for “Civil Contract“ with about 56% - 57% of the votes. The Prime Minister declared a “historic victory“ for the sovereignty and peaceful course of the country.

The Alliance “Strong Armenia“ Samvel Karapetyan's party took between 17.5% and 21.4%. This is the main opposition and pro-Russian force, led by billionaire Karapetyan, who is under house arrest.

The Alliance “Armenia“ (Robert Kocharyan) won about 8.2%. The former president's bloc also took pro-Russian positions.

“Prosperous Armenia“ (Gagik Tsarukyan) won about 5.1%, balancing on the threshold for entering parliament.

The elections were held under serious pressure and were seen as a geopolitical referendum on the future of Armenia – between rapprochement with the European Union and the United States (Pashinyan's policy) and the traditional economic and military partnership with Russia.

The victory gives Pashinyan a clear mandate to continue peace talks with Azerbaijan and institutionalize relations with Turkey.

After forming a one-party government, the criminal oligarchic system must be completely eradicated from Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at his first press conference after the parliamentary elections, held tonight at the campaign headquarters of his party "Civil Contract", BTA reported.



"We held another parliamentary election in Armenia, in the result of which "Civil Contract" won," Pashinyan said. He added that his party “will form a one-man government“.



“Compared to 2021, the “Civil Contract“ received more votes from citizens and a vote of confidence. This is binding and means that citizens are responsible for the state, freedom, future and peace“, he said at a press conference after the elections.



At the same time, Pashinyan addressed the opposition forces that will enter the next parliament.



“The leaders of these forces must be brought to criminal responsibility in accordance with the procedures established by Armenian legislation, for the cases that are known to you. These are not political forces, but representatives of the criminal oligarchic system. They should not operate in Armenia“, Pashinyan said. The leader of the "Civil Contract", as at his last closing rally on June 5, once again called the "three-headed military party" the main opposition forces



At the same time, he rejected the opposition forces' allegations of pressure.



„I exclude any illegal influence by the authorities on the free expression of the will of Armenian citizens“, Pashinyan said, but noted that law enforcement agencies had responded to signals of vote-buying and other possible violations during the election process.



The prime minister also outlined his government's foreign policy priorities



„We will continue our rapprochement with the West, but we will also continue our participation and membership in the EAEU. We will develop our relations with Russia and with other EAEU countries. "Of course, we will contribute to strengthening ties within the union," the prime minister added.