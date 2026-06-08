Armenia: Pro-Western victory over pro-Russian forces

The "Civil Contract" party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the parliamentary elections. It received 49.81 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission reported.

The opposition alliance "Strong Armenia" led by Russian businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan, took 23.29 percent of the vote. The other opposition bloc - "Armenia", headed by former President Robert Kocharyan, received 9.94 percent.

Electoral turnout reached 58.97 percent, which is more than in the elections in 2018 and 2021.

Pashinyan on the election results

Even before the announcement of the final results, at a press conference, the former Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that his party would form a government alone. His words provoked criticism from the opposition forces. The "Armenia" bloc defined the Prime Minister's statement as "a step towards usurping power.".

The country's electoral code requires the formation of a stable parliamentary majority - 54 percent. If, as a result of the elections or through the formation of a political coalition, such a majority is not formed, a second round of voting is held.

A fateful election

In 2025, Pashinyan legislated a course of rapprochement with the EU, which led to a conflict with Moscow. At the same time, the prime minister himself emphasizes that he does not seek a rupture with Russia. The opposition, on the other hand, was united by the desire to preserve the country's close ties with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Pashinyan's course of rapprochement with the EU. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in Armenia is reminiscent of the one that led to the beginning of the "crisis" in Ukraine. Before the elections, Russia introduced bans and restrictions on the import of Armenian alcohol, agricultural products, flowers and fish.