New wave of drones in Russia: Airports closed

A large-scale drone attack was recorded in the early hours of August 19, 2026 on the territory of the Russian Federation. As of 06:30, officials reported dozens of downed drones. The attacks led to the imposition of emergency restrictions on the operation of several key airports in the country.

Air defense in action: Drones shot down near Moscow and Sevastopol

The mayor of the Russian capital Sergey Sobyanin announced on his official channel on the “Max“ platform that the air defense forces (AVO) have stopped another attempt to attack Moscow. Initial reports reported the successful destruction of four drones flying towards the metropolis, with the total number of neutralized devices in the region later increasing to over 11 and 20 units during the night. According to Sobyanin, emergency teams and emergency services specialists are already working at the sites where the debris fell.

In parallel, an extremely intense attack has also been registered on the Crimean peninsula. The Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reported the destruction of 13 drones over Sevastopol. According to Razvozhaev's statement in “Max“, the Russian military, air defense forces and mobile fire groups repelled a total of two waves of attack by the Ukrainian Air Force. No civilians were injured in the incident in Sevastopol, but two local fires were recorded on lawns in the Balaklava region due to falling debris.

Air traffic collapse: Airport restrictions

Due to the increased risk of air strikes, Russian aviation authorities have introduced strict safety measures. The following restrictions are currently in effect:

Ekaterinburg Airport (Koltsovo): Temporary restrictions have been introduced for the reception and take-off of aircraft, with some flights being redirected to backup airports.

Temporary restrictions have been introduced for the reception and take-off of aircraft, with some flights being redirected to backup airports. Krasnodar Airport (Pashkovsky): Additional airspace restrictions have been imposed in the region, which is changing the schedules and routes of passing flights.

Additional airspace restrictions have been imposed in the region, which is changing the schedules and routes of passing flights. Cherepovets Airport: Aviation authorities confirm the introduction of a special operating mode and closure of the air corridor around the city for security reasons.

All operational services in the 19 affected regions of Russia continue to operate on high alert. Citizens are reminded to immediately report any UAV fragments to 112 and under no circumstances approach the objects.