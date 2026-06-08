The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have recaptured over 600 square kilometers (230 sq mi) since the beginning of this year, their commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He wrote on Telegram that last month alone Ukraine had regained 100 square kilometers more territory than it had lost. Syrsky did not specify where these successes were achieved, limiting himself to saying that the AFU continues to "retain the initiative" in "separate sections of the front line".

The claims by either side of the conflict have not been independently verified.

Last week, the Institute for the Study of War said that Ukraine regained more territory than it lost in May for the second consecutive month. The US think tank published the statistics amid claims by the Ukrainian army that it had recently regained hundreds of square kilometers of territory, mostly in the Dnipropetrovsk region, near the administrative borders with Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions to the east.