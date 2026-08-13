The intensity of fighting in Ukraine is reaching critical levels, marked by massive strikes deep into the enemy's rear and heavy attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports record 185 combat clashes on the front on Wednesday, making the current period one of the bloodiest since the beginning of the conflict.

„We will stop the Russian war machine“: The Novorossiysk operation

The Ukrainian military command is demonstrating increasing determination to transfer the war to Russian territory. In an official comment on the large-scale and unexpected operation against the strategic naval base in Novorossiysk, the famous Ukrainian analyst and military expert Khmara stated categorically: „We will stop the Russian war machine“.

According to data published internationally by EuroNews (https://www.euronews.com), the attack inflicted heavy damage on the last safe haven of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, proving that Russian logistics in the Black Sea are now vulnerable throughout their range. President Volodymyr Zelensky himself described the strike as a “unique operation“, in which „Palyanitsa“ jet drones and „Neptune“ missiles were used to hit air defense positions and port infrastructure.

Tragedy in Kherson and total blackout in Sevastopol

Amid the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at sea, the Russian army continues to terrorize the civilian population with drones. In the recent drone attacks in the city Kherson Russian forces killed two more people, and the material damage to the housing sector is enormous. According to information translated and distributed by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency BTA (https://www.bta.bg), the Russian air strikes are deliberately targeting densely populated urban areas.

At the same time, the occupation authorities in the annexed Crimea recognized a critical situation with the electricity supply. Representatives of the Moscow-appointed administration said that Sevastopol was left completely without electricity after the successful attack of Ukrainian forces on the city's main substation. The grid failure left hundreds of thousands of households in the dark and paralyzed public transport on the peninsula.

Kiev prepares for winter evacuation

Due to the Kremlin's massive attacks on the energy system, the Ukrainian capital is taking emergency measures to ensure the survival of the population. Official authorities in Kiev is preparing for a large-scale evacuation of people in the winter, in case the critical infrastructure cannot be restored in time. Despite the announced plans of the European Union for emergency financial assistance and decentralization of the energy network, cited in reports by Nova (https://www.nova.bg), the city hall in the capital is developing plans to evacuate vulnerable groups of citizens to safer regions with guaranteed heating.

The dynamics of the fighting show that Ukraine is moving towards full mobilization of its resources to undermine Moscow's economic and military capacity before the onset of the cold months.