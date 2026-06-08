Tehran: We are stopping attacks on Israel! Trump: Negotiations continue

Israel and Iran are seeking an "immediate ceasefire", and peace talks to finally end the war are continuing, US President Donald Trump said, quoted by "Reuters".

"Both sides - Israel and Iran - are seeking an immediate ceasefire! Final negotiations for "peace" continue, whether ignorance or stupidity get in the way. The blockade remains in full force until a "final deal" is reached. "Things need to move quickly," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

His comments came after Israel and Iran traded blows over Lebanon.

A short time later, however, Iran announced that the first wave of attacks on Israel had ended, although it threatened to resume strikes if Israel continued its attacks on Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was exchanging messages with Washington in an atmosphere of "extreme suspicion".

Israel's actions in Lebanon, whether carried out with the knowledge and consent of the United States or not, are aimed at sabotaging diplomacy, he said, adding that the United States "bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against Iran.".

After Israel responded to the Iranian attacks, Yemen's Houthis vowed to stop Israeli naval shipping in the Red Sea and said they had also fired missiles at the country.