India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of Indian sailors in Black Sea

India summoned a senior diplomat from the Russian embassy in Delhi on Monday after four Indian sailors were killed in a Russian strike on a cargo ship in the Black Sea near a Ukrainian port, Reuters reported, citing information from the Indian government, BTA reported.

India's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that four Indian nationals were killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition in a Russian attack on a ship leaving the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Russia hit the ship “Golden Leo“ with three cruise missiles (Golden Leo), flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau and crewed by Indian and Syrian sailors, the Ukrainian Navy said earlier on the Telegram app.

Four Indian nationals were killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition in a Russian attack on a ship leaving the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, India's Ministry of External Affairs said yesterday, as quoted by Reuters.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that attacks on merchant ships, endangerment of innocent civilians by crews, or obstruction of freedom of navigation and trade in any other way are unacceptable and must be avoided“, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.