On Sunday, July 19, relations between the US and Iran came close to a full-scale conflict. The reason is the escalation of attacks on civilian and military facilities, as well as the death of three US soldiers, The Washington Post reports, citing a source.

On Friday, Iran launched an attack on a US military base in Jordan, killing two soldiers. On Saturday, the events were repeated, but this time in Iraq. There, as a result of a "controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance" A soldier was also killed in the downing of an Iranian drone.

US President Donald Trump described the first two deaths as “a very sad event“ and in an interview with NewsNation said that he was “totally indifferent“ that Iran would no longer abide by the bilateral memorandum of understanding.

“The United States is planning a larger-scale war“, a US official said in a comment to WP, adding that the Pentagon is increasing the number of military aircraft in the region.

However, he warned that the expansion of US operations would be limited by dwindling stocks of air defense assets and long-range munitions.

In addition, the US faces limitations in terms of the ability to transfer additional troops and aircraft to this area due to combat damage.

“We do not have enough resources to safely maintain "I don't think the White House realizes that," the official added.

Military experts say that, in addition to running out of American equipment and ammunition, the United States is not ready for a possible ground operation in Iran. That is, an operation that Trump refused to rule out last week.