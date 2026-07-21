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American tourists attacked with a knife at the Acropolis in Athens

American tourists attacked with a knife at the Acropolis in Athens

The perpetrator was detained by police officers

Jul 21, 2026 10:26 35

American tourists attacked with a knife at the Acropolis in Athens - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Two American tourists suffered minor injuries in a knife attack this morning at the Acropolis in Athens, Sky TV reported, quoted by BTA.

According to initial information, a Greek citizen, who is said to suffer from mental problems, threatened passers-by with a knife at the southern entrance to the Acropolis this morning.

It was later found that the same person had caused minor injuries to the hands of two American tourists without cause.

The perpetrator was detained by police officers. There is no further information about the incident yet.