A US federal court has overturned the drastic $100,000 H-1B visa application fee imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

The decision was handed down on June 8 by federal judge Leo Sorokin in Boston, removing one of the White House's most controversial immigration measures.

The $100,000 per year fee was introduced by Trump in September 2025. It was intended to limit the hiring of foreign talent in favor of American workers. The court declared the measure illegal because the amount effectively constitutes a tax, and only the US Congress has the right to impose taxes under the Constitution, not the president alone.

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general filed the lawsuit, arguing that the fee blocks the ability of local hospitals and universities to hire vital doctors, teachers, and scientists.

The fees for issuing the highly skilled H-1B visa are being restored to their standard levels, which historically ranged between $2,000 and $5,000.

The Trump administration immediately announced via CNBC that it would appeal the decision to a higher court. The White House insists that the president has the full legal authority to restrict the entry of foreigners into the country.

The decision brings huge relief to the technology sector in Silicon Valley, which relies the most on this type of visa, and where companies such as Amazon and Microsoft had already begun to review their hiring plans.