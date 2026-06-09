A serious accident at a steel plant in India has killed 9 workers. Six died in an explosion at a gas station in Uzbekist

A serious accident at a steel plant in India has killed 9 workers and seriously injured 11 others. The tragedy was caused by the explosion of a vessel of molten steel at extremely high temperatures.

Six people have died in an explosion at a gas station in Uzbekistan, caused by a technical failure during a fuel transfer.

A private jet (Gulfstream G200) traveling to Texas burst into flames while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana Airport in the Dominican Republic. The two American pilots on board have died. Investigators suspect a hydraulic system failure.

A minibus carrying Indian workers crashed into a truck stopped in the middle lane on the busy Emirates Road in Dubai. The serious collision killed 7 people and injured 9 others.

A pileup in Kenya between a bus, a lorry and two cars on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway killed 7 people and left 27 in critical condition.

In Ontario, Canada, a collision between a car and four motorcycles on Highway 7 left three dead and two seriously injured, including young sports hopefuls from the region.