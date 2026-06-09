Taiwan simulates destruction of invading Chinese forces

Taiwan's armed forces simulated the destruction of invading Chinese forces in coastal maneuvers on Monday, firing rockets and artillery shells to stop an amphibious landing in what they called a more realistic combat scenario with less preparation time, Reuters reported.

China, which views democratically-ruled Taiwan as its territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control, and Chinese warplanes and ships operate almost daily around the country.

The maneuvers were held simultaneously from eight positions along 20 km of coastline around the city of Taichung in central Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government has been modernizing its armed forces forces by adding new and more mobile weapons, but also makes training less predictable and closer to a situation troops would face in a real combat environment.