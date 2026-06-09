Italy launches investigation into Israeli minister for torture and illegal detention

Italian authorities have launched an investigation into Israeli Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the treatment of activists on the Gaza aid flotilla in mid-May, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The Rome prosecutor's office announced late last night that an investigation is underway against Ben-Gvir, focusing on allegations of torture and illegal detention of activists who participated in the Gaza flotilla. Israeli authorities have been asked to assist in the investigation.

Israel intercepted a flotilla of over 50 boats bound for Gaza in international waters near Cyprus in mid-May.

More than 400 activists, including Italian citizens, attempted to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the mission as a PR move in favor of the Palestinian Islamist movement “Hamas“.

A video released by Ben-Gwir showing activists from the Gaza flotilla being held in humiliating positions subsequently caused widespread international outrage.

“The land of the boot has become the land of the flip-flops“, Ben-Gwir wrote on the social media platform Ex regarding the investigation launched by Italy against him.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has also launched an investigation into alleged torture and war crimes in connection with Israel's controversial treatment of the activists. Israel denies the allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

Paris has already banned Ben-Gwir from entering France. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Ben-Gwir's behavior.