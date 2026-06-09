Indian village keeps communist spirit alive for more than half a century

Communism may have become a thing of the past for much of the world after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, but not for the residents of Vannivelampatty village in the Indian district of Madurai. There, the ideology has continued to be a part of local life for more than half a century, writes “New Indian Express“, reports News.bg.

For more than 50 years, the villagers have kept communist ideas alive. Many families name their children after famous communist leaders such as Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin and Friedrich Engels.

According to locals, if you ask ten people in the village for their names, at least eight of them will have a name related to communist ideology. Even those without such formal names are often known by nicknames inspired by Lenin or Marx.

V. Murugan, 52, also known as Stalin and a member of the district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), says that until the 1960s, locals were barely aware of their democratic rights.

It all started, he says, when a local named Vembulu went to Thanjavur in 1952 to work, where he first encountered communist ideas. After his return, he gathered like-minded people and participated in the All-India Agrarian Conference, organized by the Communist Party of India.

“They guided us to fight for our rights through legal means and peaceful protests. Today, families here own land - something that once seemed impossible. We owe this change to them. Since the 1960s, residents have started naming their children after communist leaders as a sign of respect. This continues today,“ says Murugan.

K. Nagajoti, 26, says she named her two daughters Marxia and Lenina.

“I think these names are symbols of the revolution and I want my daughters to work for society with dedication and courage like these leaders,“ she says.

R. Kosimin, 32, whose uncles are named Castro, Alexander and Dimitrov, explains that residents strive to pass on this legacy to future generations.

“Through reading clubs, we encourage young people to read Marxist literature to better understand social issues and political thought. "We tell them about the struggles of our ancestors and how communist ideology helped us regain our rights and live with dignity. It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations continue this legacy," he points out.