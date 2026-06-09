Zelensky arrives on official visit to Estonia

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena are on an official visit to Estonia, the Estonian Foreign Ministry announced on the social network X, reports Focus.

The ministry's profile published a photo of the presidential plane with the caption: “We warmly welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Estonia“.

The summit of the North-Baltic Eight is being held in Estonia on Tuesday.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced that he had already held a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian president, at which they discussed cooperation in the field of defense technologies.