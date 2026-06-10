European countries are tired of Ukrainian migrants and are getting rid of them, including considering sending them directly to the front, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, RIA Novosti reports.

She also commented that "Western Europe used to accept Ukrainians, and now, tired of the guests, is expelling them".

"Here and there, there are conversations - and sometimes not even just conversations - about lists of people who can be officially sent to the front immediately", Zakharova emphasizes.

In May, Finnish public television Yle reported that Ukrainian refugees in Finland agree to any work in order to secure a work visa. In this way, they are trying to avoid returning to Ukraine after their temporary protection status expires.

Meanwhile, in March, the Polish authorities significantly limited the privileges for Ukrainian citizens. According to the decision of the government in Warsaw, free access to medical care is now reserved only for people with health insurance who regularly pay their contributions. In addition, free accommodation is now available only for a short period and is provided only to vulnerable groups of the population.