US launches new strikes against Iran, Tehran attacks neighboring countries

Washington has launched strikes on a number of sites in Iran after the downing of a helicopter. Tehran has responded with strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. What does this mean for the negotiations?

The US has launched new strikes against Iran after announcing that its helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the downing of an "Apache" helicopter

"The mission is a response to unjustified Iranian aggression," a US military spokesman announced. At the same time, CNN sources said that according to Washington, the strikes will not hinder negotiations with the Islamic Republic to end the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the American strikes as a violation of Iranian sovereignty. According to American media, the strikes were carried out in three waves, hitting air defense facilities, ground control stations and radars. Iranian media talk about exposures in the city of Sirik, Qeshm Island and the explosion of water tanks.

Iran responded with strikes on American bases

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at American bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. "Leave our area if you want to be safe. "The history of the Persian Gulf is full of examples of the tragic fate of invaders," Araghchi also wrote.

In the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran in late February, a ceasefire has been officially reached for two months, but it has been repeatedly violated in recent days.