Israeli attacks threaten Turkey too, Erdogan says

Israeli attacks in Syria and Lebanon have reached a stage where they threaten Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Monday, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

He says Israel is taking steps to destabilize the Mediterranean region. Erdogan warns that "no one should pursue adventures" or "join Israel's "boat of evil".

"Our response will be clear and strong if the rights of Turkish citizens or Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean are violated," the Turkish head of state also said. "Israeli aggression poses a threat to the entire world and must be stopped", Erdogan added.

According to the Turkish president, the presence of US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara in July, is an important step towards unifying the Alliance. In front of his party deputies, Erdogan stressed the exceptional importance of the NATO summit, pointing out that there is a very great global interest in the event.