The Ayatollah has come out of the shadows! The most important message of the Supreme Leader of Iran is the preservation

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said that the preservation of national unity and cohesion in the face of hostility and external pressure is the most important message of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

Pezeshkian pointed out that during his recent meeting with the Supreme Leader, which lasted 7 hours, the two discussed the main challenges facing Iran in the field of its domestic and foreign policy, including the standard of living in the country, issues related to employment and housing policy, as well as problems caused by sanctions imposed.

"The supreme leader's most important recommendation was to preserve unity and cohesion," the Iranian president said on the sidelines of a meeting with party leaders and politicians held at the Iranian Interior Ministry.

Pezeshkian said the supreme leader was in excellent health during the meeting and conveyed his opinion that Iran's opponents are seeking to divide the Iranian people, which further emphasizes the need for national unity.