Trump: Iran had a chance to sign a deal and survive. Now it will pay a high price

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Tehran had taken too long to negotiate a deal and now “they will pay a high price”, after Iran and the United States traded blows in the region despite efforts to continue negotiations, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

“Iran is only talking and not acting”, Trump wrote on social networks. “They are taking too long to negotiate a deal that would be great for them, now they will pay a high price!”, he added.

In an interview with “Fox News” The US president added that he was moving closer to ordering new strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran did not sign the deal.

Trump's comments came amid information from an official familiar with the situation, who told Reuters that Qatari negotiators had traveled to Tehran this morning in an attempt to finalize the agreement after consultations with the United States.

Asked about the latest Iranian strikes earlier today on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, which were carried out in response to US attacks on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told “Fox News” that Tehran had a chance to sign the deal and survive, and that it could continue with more strikes because of the slow pace of negotiations.

Early this morning, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for the region, announced that the US “self-defensive strikes” against Iran have been “fulfilled”.

While negotiations for a long-term agreement have been stalled for weeks, Trump has repeatedly written posts on social media, alternating between threatening Iran with “further military action” and claiming that a deal is inevitable, DPA notes.

Bulgaria has repeatedly expressed its position of concern about Iran's nuclear program, as well as Tehran's missile program, the reach of which could reach Europe. We have also repeatedly expressed concern about Iran's destructive role in the region. It is in this context that we are deeply concerned about the military escalation in the region. Our main priority is the security of Bulgarian citizens, says a position statement from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, after the US and Israel launched full-scale military action against the regime in Iran.