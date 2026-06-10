Iran reviews future of diplomatic talks with US

Iran is reviewing the future of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war of the US and Israel against the country, following the latest events and repeated violations of the ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said, quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA, BTA reported.

Bagahai told IRNA that the continuation of the talks will depend on the assessment of the current situation after the events of last night.

„We need to review the situation. Diplomacy and the battlefield are not separate issues; on the contrary, they run parallel and complement each other in protecting Iran's interests and security," he said in response to a question about how long negotiations with Washington can continue while the ceasefire is repeatedly violated.

Bagaei stressed that Iran's military and diplomatic efforts are coordinated.

“Wherever the Armed Forces deem it necessary, they respond to the enemy decisively and with force, and last night's events showed that the brave Armed Forces of Iran do not hesitate to defend the country,“ he said.

“And in the diplomatic sphere, all pillars of state governance are fully coordinated. Where possible, they will use the tool of diplomacy, and where necessary, they will use military force to defend the country.“

Regarding the state of the negotiations, Bagai said:

“In light of the events of last night, we must review the situation. A diplomatic process takes place in a specific context, and the progress of any diplomatic process requires a minimum space in which it can develop.“

He added that “conflicting messages“ Washington's frequent changes in positions and demands, as well as repeated violations of the ceasefire, along with violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel, have undermined the diplomatic process.

“Any diplomatic process is destabilized when one of the parties resorts to force and illegal actions“, he added.

The statements came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces had carried out strikes against Iran, claiming that the attacks were in response to “the downing of a US Apache helicopter“ by Iran, a claim Tehran rejected as false.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched drone and missile strikes on US military bases in the region.

Bulgaria has repeatedly expressed its concern about Iran's nuclear program, as well as Tehran's missile program, the reach of which could reach Europe. We have also repeatedly expressed concern about Iran's destructive role in the region. It is in this context that we are deeply concerned about the military escalation in the region. Our main priority is the security of Bulgarian citizens, says a position statement from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, after the US and Israel launched full-scale military action against the regime in Iran.