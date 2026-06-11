Two small boat captains become first to be convicted of endangering the lives of others while crossing the English Chann

Two small boat captains who operated overcrowded vessels have become the first to be convicted of the new crime of endangering the lives of others while crossing the English Channel, PA media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Afghan Mohammad Tajik, 32, was sentenced to two years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday for dangerous travel on January 17, while Sudanese national Alnur Ali, 26, was sentenced to 27 months for crossing the English Channel in a boat with migrants on April 9.

In delivering the sentences, Judge Simon James said: "There are clear the inherent dangers of crossing one of the world's busiest sea routes in a vessel that was never designed for such a journey."

"However, the risk of death and serious injury is significantly increased when boats lack navigational aids, are overcrowded and passengers on board do not have appropriate life-saving equipment."

Endangering others while travelling by sea to the UK has been a crime since January, when new border security legislation came into force, the media recalled.

Mohammad Tajik became the first person to be convicted under the new law after pleading guilty on April 21.