The United States has become the world's largest oil exporter, displacing Saudi Arabia and Russia from the leading positions, Reuters said in its analysis. The change strengthens the influence of American companies on global energy markets against the backdrop of the war between the United States and Iran, which is changing global trade in energy raw materials, BTA reported.

The US's rise to first place represents a sharp turnaround for a country that has depended on Middle Eastern oil for decades and was affected by the oil embargo imposed by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 1973 in response to American support for Israel.

The change began after 2010, when oil and natural gas production from shale deposits in the United States increased significantly. This first made the country the largest producer of natural gas, and later of oil.

According to data from “Vortexa“, US exports of crude oil and fuels reached about 10.5 million barrels per day in May thanks to high production and the release of quantities from the strategic reserves. Thus, the US remains the world's largest exporter for the third consecutive month.

According to Reuters calculations, Russian exports amounted to about 7 million barrels per day in May, while “Vortexa“ data shows exports of 5.9 million barrels per day to Saudi Arabia.

For comparison, in 2025, Saudi Arabia exported about 8.1 million barrels per day, the US - 6.6 million barrels per day, and Russia - approximately 5.8 million barrels per day.